This amazing mirrorless camera is $300 off in a Black Friday deal — so I bought it for my fiancée

Black Friday deals are pouring in like branches flying off of your trees in the backyard during a bad storm, but if you want to capture that wild activity, you need a good camera, and right now the best mirrorless camera for beginners is $300 off.

You can get the Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera with a 15-45mm lens and accessories Kit for just $500 right now at B&H.

Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera deal

The Fujifilm X-T200 is one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners, and this particular deal not only nets you the camera, but also a 15-45mm lens and an accessories kit that includes a 64GB SD card and a carrying bag.View Deal

You may be asking yourself, "Rami, you're a laptop reviewer, what do you know about cameras?" Well, let me tell you: Absolutely nothing. But our sister-site Digital Camera World knows pretty much everything, and I bought this particular model for my fiancée thanks to their Fujifilm X-T200 review.

Digital Camera World states: "We liked the original X-T100 for its clean lines, low cost and user-friendly features, but the X-T200 ups the stakes with a big, vari-angle touchscreen, vastly better 4K video features and improved autofocus."

I've watched endless comparison videos and researched a ton of cameras, but for $500, this is the best camera I found to get my fiancée for Christmas. She always expressed her interest in photography, so this seemed like the best one out there for a beginner.

