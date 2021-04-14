This 2-in-1 Chromebook with an OLED display sounds like a dream tablet

Chromebooks are some of the most popular laptops due in large part to their simplicity and affordability. However,one of the downsides is that you don't get a whole lot of variation. One of the best Chromebooks right now that bucks this trend is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, a budget 2-in-1 that was a pleasant surprise last year. But what if you took that device and turned the hardware up to an 11?

That appears to be the question that will be answered by the leaked "Homestar" Chromebook that About Chromebooks unearthed new details on this week. This OLED detachable Chromebook will also feature an impressive quad-speaker array and two USB Type-C ports (via SlashGear).

The detachable will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c, which is still a bit of a wildcard in a Chromebook. To date, the only Chromebook on that platform is the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. About Chromebooks noted that it outperformed some of the common Chromebook chips like the Intel Celeron N4020, but ultimately was roughly equivalent to the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 found in the HP Chromebook x360, but with vastly superior GPU performance and battery life.

That should likely end up being a reasonable fit for this kind of device that again sounds like a dream for media consumption with a Samsung OLED touchscreen display and dual stereo speakers. But the Homestar should be a capable productivity device as well with USI stylus support and a pair of USB Type-C ports, more than you expect to find on a Chrome OS tablet.

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the Homestar so far. It's a potentially exciting new entrant in the Chromebook market based on the limited details we have. It sounds like a blend of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which are both devices that we liked. However, the first is underpowered for some and the latter was wildly expensive and suffered from a weak hinge. Hopefully, we'll have more to share with you on this compelling Chromebook soon.