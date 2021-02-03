ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 with 512 SSD drops to $999 in Lenovo Presidents Day sale

If you're looking for a productivity laptop, Lenovo's Presidents Day Sale Sneak Peek Sale will save you a fortune. Right now, you can save up to 68% on Lenovo's best laptops including its excellent ThinkPad notebooks.

As part of the sale, the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is on sale for $999 via coupon, "THINKPRESEARLY". Normally, this laptop would cost you $2,699, so that's a staggering $1,700 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration. It's also among the best laptop deals you can get outside of the holidays.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 deal

Lenovo's 8th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a solid choice if you want the best productivity laptop for work or school. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. It also won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the 8th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award approval stamp.

Design-wise the ThinkPad X1 Gen 8, sports a sleek shape and stealthy finish like its predecessor, X1 Carbon Gen 7. Just about the only key physical difference is the "X1" stamp under the signature ThinkPad logo. Built to military-grade specs, it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops, and spills.

For optimal laptop security, the ThinkPad X1 affords you secure data encryption, a webcam cover, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There's also an IR camera for seamless Windows Hello login. As for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. There's also a lock slot and headphone/mic jack combo on board.

At 2.4 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is on par with competitors like the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds). It's just as thin as, yet lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Now $1,700 off, this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 deal is at its best price yet and too good to miss.

As an alternative, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 for $849.99 ($1,179 off) via coupon, "THINKPRESEARLY". This machine has the same hardware specs as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, only that it has a Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU.

Lenovo's Presidents' Day Sneak Peek Sale ends February 7.

