The Witcher is returning — A new saga and game engine confirmed

We've been keeping tabs on The Witcher 4 for some time now, but we finally have official confirmation from CD Projekt Red that the development of the next installment in The Witcher franchise is underway.

The company didn't reveal much in the announcement blog post, but it did give us a single image and some small insights into the game and the game engine.

"The Witcher" title is accompanied by the text, "A new saga begins." While there are a number of different ways to take that, it does at least eliminate the possibility that this will be a remake of the original Witcher game as some had speculated.

It leaves open the possibility that this is either a prequel or a sequel, but the image seems to suggest that this is a sequel as it looks like a medallion for The School of the Lynx half-buried in the snow.

The other detail that CD Projekt Red offered is that the game will mark its transition to Unreal Engine 5 in a multi-year deal with Epic Games. Given the rocky road that Cyberpunk 2077 has endured on REDEngine, this is unlikely to elicit too many tears from fans.

There were no additional details offered regarding where the company is in development or the slightest hint of a release date.

If you want to stay on top of the latest leaks, rumors and announcements then bookmark our The Witcher 4 hub for more.