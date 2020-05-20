The Last of Us Part II gameplay video shows new mechanics

Naughty Dog released a video showcasing some of the new gameplay mechanics in The Last of Us Part II, including jump, prone and dodge.

If you've played the first game, you know that none of these mechanics were in the game. Because you're playing a much more nimble character, aka. Ellie, in the new game, Naughty Dog felt it appropriate to reflect that in the gameplay.

The Last of Us Part II | Inside the Gameplay

In the video above, you'll see The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann, co-game director Kurt Margenau, narrative lead Halley Gross, and co-game director Anthony Newman talk about how they approached designing the game's mechanics.

One of the points that the team focused on was the "pressure of survival." The action is fast-paced and resources are low, so almost all of the combat scenarios are going to feel clutch.

To top that off, thanks to the addition of the jump button, combat is much more vertical, similar to how the Uncharted games functioned -- maybe a little less action-movie and more survival-horror.

With prone, you're able to get around a little easier, but with that, enemies are smarter and will look for you in low places.

My favorite new mechanic, however, is the dodge mechanic. As an avid Dark Souls fan, a trusty dodge button is all I need in order to win a fight against thicc bois.

We're so excited to get our hands on The Last of Us Part II, so stay tuned for our full review and more.