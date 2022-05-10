The first great RTX 3070 Ti 12th Gen Intel laptop deal is here — get $400 off

Right now, the brand spanking new Gigabyte Aero 17 with 12th Gen Intel and RTX 3070 Ti is $400 off — definitely one of the best laptop deals of the day!

Most of the time, when you see a deal on the latest laptops, it’s not really a deal. Instead, the retailer has bumped up the original cost to make the actual list price look like a deal.

That’s not the case here, which makes this the first real deal on a laptop packed with blistering 12th Gen Intel Power and an RTX 3070 Ti.

Gigabyte Aero 17 XE5: was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Newegg

In need of a proper powerhouse for professional work and an incredible PC gaming on-the-go? Gigabyte’s Aero 17 has it all, from the 17-inch 4K 120Hz display up top, to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Plus with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, this is a screamer of a laptop with plenty of space to boot.

Where do we even begin? Yes, the discount is tasty and while that price still looks a little steep, you’re getting SO MUCH stuff for the cost.

It all starts with that stunning 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate — gorgeous color accuracy and brightness for any prosumer workload, with the nice response time and refresh rate for gaming too.

You can play and work on this thing for sure, which is further bolstered by the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. This practically guarantees that you can play all the latest games in 4K with a silky smooth frame rate.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the first proper savings on the latest laptops, this is the first big one. Grab it if you want the cream of the crop.