Terraria on Stadia canceled after Google 'burns bridge' with developer

In a wild turn of development woes, the co-creator of Terraria was locked out of all of his Google accounts, and when the tech giant didn't help, Terraria on Stadia was canceled.

The co-creator of Terraria, Andrew Spinks, tweeted about the issue, explaining that he lost access to all of his Google accounts (Google Play, Google Drive, YouTube and Gmail). Spinks has attempted to recover these, but to no avail, as Google has apparently "given [him] the runaround."

Terraria gets canceled on Stadia: Here's why

I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.February 8, 2021

This whole issue started with Terraria's official YouTube account being disabled in late January. When the Terraria official Twitter account reached out to Google about this issue, they didn't get any help.

From a purely business standpoint, this is a strange thing to imagine, but even from a consumer standpoint, Spinks explained that "My phone has lost access to thousands of dollars of apps on @GooglePlay. I had just bought LOTR 4K and can't finish it. My @googledrive data is completely gone. I can't access my @YouTube channel. The worst of all is losing access to my @gmail address of over 15 years."

There has been no reason or indication as to why this has happened to Spinks, as he apparently hasn't received a proper explanation from Google. Spinks continued, "I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little [--] Doing business with you is a liability."

The situation is frankly confusing, but we look forward to seeing Google's response.