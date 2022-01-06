Surface Laptop Studio falls to $1,299 — its lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio, one of the best laptops for creatives, just got a price cut. This creator laptop's flexible hinge instantly converts it into a digital drawing board.

Currently, Amazon offers the Surface Laptop Studio for $1,299. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,599 — its biggest discount yet. This is the Surface Laptop Studio's lowest price ever and one of the best Surface deals out there.

You can also snag it directly from Microsoft or at Best Buy for the same price.

At $300 off, the Surface Laptop Studio is at it lowest price ever. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop in this deal in configured with a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. There's a 256GB solid state drive on board for storage. Microsoft and Best Buy have it for the same price.

Microsoft's family of Surface devices has something for everyone and the Surface Laptop Pro is suitable for digital artists. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Laptop Studio review, we praise its unique hinge design and gorgeous, 120Hz display. We were also impressed by its long battery life and excellent speakers. We gave the Surface Laptop Studio an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit ran on Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 processor and delivered decent performance during testing. We expect the laptop deal to be on par with what we expect from Intel's powerful CPUs.

Weighing in at 4 pounds and 12.7 x 9 x 0.75 inches, the Surface Laptop Studio is a portable and slender creator laptop. It's lighter and thinner than the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (5.5 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.1 inches) and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (5.3 pounds,14.7 x 9.8 x 0.85 inches). It's slightly heavier than the 13.5-inch HP Spectre (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

The Surface Laptop Studio is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile, creative laptop. It's especially tempting now that it's at an all-time low price.