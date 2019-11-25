Surface Laptop 3 Black Friday deal: Microsoft's new laptop hits lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is just a few weeks old but we've already found massive Black Friday discounts on the premium laptop.

Amazon is selling the Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch and 15-inch versions) for up to $349 off. This sale brings the 13-inch base model down to just $950, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's newest clamshell laptop. Note, most models are $300 off while the black 13-inch version is an extra $49 off with an on-screen coupon.

What's particularly great about this deal is that it applies to different configurations and color variants, so you can save on the exact Surface Laptop 3 model you're looking for.

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, 8GB): was $1,299 now $950

Amazon is taking an extra $49 off the Black version (via a coupon), which brings the total discount to $349. This base model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, 16GB): was $1,599 now $1,299

If you want more power and storage, Amazon is selling a higher-end Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off (no coupon code on this one). This model has a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, 8GB): was $1,499 now $1,199

New to the Surface line is a 15-inch model powered by AMD processors. Now $300 off, this configuration has a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised the 15-inch model for its surprisingly thin chassis, attractive design and bright, vivid display. It also pumps out loud and clear audio so you don't need to buy a Bluetooth speaker to listen to your favorite music. It's worth noting that the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3 lasts 8 hours on a charge, which is only OK. Performance is also pretty middling.

Regardless, the Surface Laptop 3 is a great choice if you want a well-made laptop that's extremely portable and has a gorgeous display.

The Surface Laptop 3 was just released a few weeks ago, so we wouldn't be surprised if this is a hot-ticket item. For that reason, you might want to jump on this deal soon.

For all of the latest discounts on tech, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hub.