Steam Summer Sale 2020 deals: Up to 85% off PC games

Steam Summer Sale 2020 is in full swing this week with jaw-dropping discounts on thousands of PC games. You can save up to 85% on certain PC games, including AAA hits, indies, multiplayer games and cult classics.

So whether you want to expand your Steam library with new titles or snag that game you've had your eye on for some time now, here's your chance. The Steam Summer Sale will continue for the next couple of days, so be sure to rack up on games for dirt cheap while you still can.

The Steam Summer Sale rolls out new game deals every day, similar to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event.

One standout deal in the Steam Summer Sale is Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for just $19. Usually, this game retails for $110, so that's a whopping $91 off its regular price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this game and one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition includes the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all of Lara's downloadable weapons, outfits and skills.

There are two ways you can access Steam's cheap PC game deals. You can shop Steam's Summer Sale online or via the free Steam app for iOS and Android in the App Store or Google Play, respectively.

Before you finalize your wishlist of games, check out some of the best Steam Summer Sale 2020 deals we've seen so far.

Steam Summer Sale 2020 ends on July 9 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET).

Steam AAA games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: was $110 now $19 @ Steam

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is just $19 in the Steam Summer Sale. You get the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all of Lara's downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills.

Borderlands 3: was $60 now $30 @ Steam

Borderlands 3 places you, the Vault Hunter, in the lawless world of Pandora. This time around, the new threat to the planet and the universe comes from the Calypso Twins, Tyreen and Troy. Steam Summer Sale 2020 takes 50% off this AAA game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: $50 now $15 @ Steam

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is arguably the best action-RPG ever made. This Game of the Year edition on sale brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date. Thanks to Steam's Summer Sale, you can own it now for 70% off.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: was $20 now $6 @ Steam

MGSV: The Phantom Pain provides a first-rate gaming experience with the tactical freedom to carry out open-world missions. Steam's Summer Sale lets you enjoy this game during lockdown for just $6.

Dark Souls III Deluxe: was $85 now $21 @ Steam

For a limited time, you can save 75% on Dark Souls III Deluxe in the Steam Summer Sale. Challenging gameplay and stunning visuals make it one of the best PC games you can get.

Dead by Daylight: was $20 now $8 @ Steam

Dead by Daylight is 60% off in Steam's Summer Sale. In this 4 vs 1 multiplayer horror game, one player takes on the role of the savage killer and the other four players play as survivors trying to avoid being killed.

Gears Tactics: was $60 now $40 @ Steam

In our Gears Tactics review, we were impressed by its thoughtful turn-based mechanics, on-point cosmetics and loads of performance settings. Save 33% on this excellent strategy game for Gears of War and XCOM fans in the Steam Summer Sale.

Monster Hunter: World: was $30 now $19 @ Steam

Monster Hunter: World is arguably one of the best multiplayer co-op experiences to date. Hunting monsters is tough, and it's always better with a friend, maybe even three. You can own it for just $19 in the Steam Summer Sale.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: was $20 now $8 @ Steam

One of the cheapest PC games you can get in the Steam Summer Sale is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Now 60% off, this game is an all-time low price.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition: was $100 now $60 @ Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC offers HDR support, 4K resolution compatibility, faster frame rates and more. Steam Summer Sale takes $40 off this AAA title.