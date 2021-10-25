Sony Xperia 2021 launch event kicks off on October 25 — how to watch the live stream

Sony is gearing up to announce its new Xperia, with its upcoming product launch event on October 25 set to show off the next generation of smartphone camera technology. Despite the latest Sony Xperia 1 III arriving last August, a new Android phone is likely to be announced.



Kicking off at 11pm EST on Monday, October 25 (4am BST on Tuesday, October 26), the launch event will show off the smartphone's camera features — if Sony's teasers are anything to go by. Not only do we see a superimposed image of an eye and a camera lens, but we also see a number of filmmakers and photographers talking about the phone.

Content creator Sarah Dietschy states, "it almost felt like a camera with a phone attached," while photographer Dane Isaac talks about the "dedicated shutter button." We may be getting an updated version of the Xperia 1 III, with a major focus on cameras for professionals. However, rumor has it Sony is working on the Xperia IV, but we may even see the revival of the Xperia Z Tablet.

How to watch the Sony Xperia announcement

The good news is Sony's Xperia launch event is completely free to watch, and you can check it out on the company's official YouTube channel. Once the live stream kicks off, find out everything announced in the video below. It may be tricky to watch it live for those in the US and the UK, seeing as it starts at 11pm and 4am, respectively.

Sony has a brilliant reputation when it comes to cameras on the smartphone market, but they usually come at a high price (somewhere around the $1,300 mark). As previously reported, the rumored Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to boast a quad 48MP camera setup. Will the upcoming smartphone deliver impressive camera specs at a more affordable price? Only time will tell.



The Sony Xperia announcement follows a number of live events in Techtober, including the Apple 'Unleashed' event, the big Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reveal, and the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. While we wait for Sony's big reveal, check out everything announced over the past week, and find out the best smartphones on the market today.