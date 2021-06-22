Skip the other Prime Day Chromebook deals and nab the Lenovo Flex 5 for just $310

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is the 2-in-1 laptop you've been looking for. And for a limited time, this affordable convertible is at its lowest price yet.

For Amazon Prime members only, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is on sale for just $309.99. That's $120 off its $430 list price and one of today's top Prime Day Chromebook deals. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this already modestly priced machine.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $430 now $310 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $120 off the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. This convertible machine offers a sleek, premium design with a beautiful 13-inch 1080p touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. This is one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals for the price. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy. It easily transforms from laptop to tablet or viewing mode for multifunctional use. The laptop in this deal features a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

As you can read in our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review , we have a lot of good stuff to say about this convertible!

From the exceptional keyboard for peak productivity and flexible 2-in-1 design, to the responsive touch screen and webcam privacy shutter, this is the ideal Google system for working by day and binge watching by night.

