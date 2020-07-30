Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice update adds outfits, rematches and a harder challenge

After more than a year since launch, FromSoftware is releasing a free update to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that'll include outfits, boss rematches and an even more difficult challenge than before.

According to an Activision blog post, the update is scheduled to arrive on October 29. Here's everything we know about the update:

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The first part of the update involves two new modes called Reflections of Strength and Gauntlets of Strength. The former allows you to relive previous boss fights, so you can get an extra lick or two into that one annoying monkey that destroyed you.

Meanwhile, the Gauntlets of Strength offers you the same experience, but to give you an extra challenge, you must complete the fight in one-life. Yes, your Shadows Die Once, not Twice.

The second part of the update introduces outfits. There are three garbs, including "Tengu" and "Old Ashina Shinobi." One of the outfits can be unlocked by simply beating the game while the other two are unlocked via the Gauntlet challenges.

Finally, there's the introduction of Remnants, which are reminiscent of bloodstains in the Dark Souls franchise, but they act less like warnings and more like guides, as players trigger the recordings themselves. This will give players insight on what to do next, such as how to take down an enemy or find clever ways to sneak past areas.

That's not all; if a player watches a Remnant and then rates it, the owner of the Remnant will have their HP recover for free. So if you provide some great tutorials, you could run through Sekiro getting randomly healed at all times. Of course, players might not want that assistance so hopefully it's a feature that can be disabled.

This Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice update will launch on October 29.