Samsung Galaxy S22 drop test results are in! Is it more durable than the iPhone 13?

Clumsy klutzes, like myself, must be cognizant of how durable a phone is before investing their hard-earned money into a pricey device. Samsung boasts that it equipped the new Galaxy S22 line with its strongest aluminum armor frame as well as a tough-as-nails Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ chassis, but talk is cheap.

That's why Allstate Protection Plans (APP) analyzed the Galaxy S22's robustness by putting it through a series of drop tests. Last year, APP tested the Ceramic Shield-equipped iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and there were some shocking results (e.g., a cased iPhone 13 fared worse than the uncased iPhone 13). Will the Galaxy S22 prove to be more durable than the iPhone 13?

Samsung Galaxy S22 drop tests

APP tested the entry-level model ($799) of the Galaxy S22 line by dropping it from six feet in the air three ways: face down, back down and sideways. However, because APP only tested the iPhone 13 with face and back down drop tests, we'll only focus on those results for the Galaxy S22 line.

Face-down drop test results

Galaxy S22 face down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

After being slammed into the ground for the face-down test, loose glass escaped the shattered S22 chassis. Due to the severity of the damage, APP deemed the device unusable. Check out the photo below for a better look at the damage. Yikes!

Galaxy S22 face-down drop test (zoomed in) (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The entry-level iPhone 13, on the other hand, only suffered from scuffed and cracked metal — and that was after being dropped twice. It's worth noting that the iPhone 13 survived the first fall, but not the second.

iPhone 13 face-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Back-down drop test results

Galaxy S22 back-down drop test results (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

After being dropped back-down from six feet in the air, the shattered Galaxy S22 suffered from loose glass. Fortunately, the cameras remained intact and the phone continued to function without any issues.

Galaxy S22 back-down test (zoomed in) (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 13 was put through the same test, however, it was dropped three times. It survived two out of the three drops, which isn't half bad. After being dropped onto the pavement thrice, the iPhone 13 only had two blemishes: a cracked camera and scuffed corners.

iPhone 13 back-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ drop tests

The Galaxy S22+, which starts at $999, kicked off the breakability test with slightly better results compared to its entry-level sibling.

Face-down drop test results

Galaxy S22 plus face down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Compared to the Galaxy S22, the S22+ suffered slightly less damage. "The S22+, which was cracked across the display and shattered in lower corners, was still usable— though caution was required near the damaged corners," APP said.

Samsung Galaxy S22 plus face down test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Its Apple counterpart, the iPhone 13 Pro, sustained the following injuries during the face-down drop test: a cracked screen, raised glass and scuffed metal. The iPhone 13 Pro fared slightly better; there wasn't any loose glass after the test.

iPhone 13 Pro face-down drop test results (Image credit: iPhone 13 Pro drop test results)

Back-down drop test results

Galaxy S22 Plus back-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The back-down drop test results for the Galaxy S22+ were similar to the Galaxy S22: a shattered chassis and loose glass. The cameras, however, remained intact. The phone continued to work well.

Galaxy S22 plus back-down drop test (zoomed in) (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The same can't be said for the iPhone 13 Pro. After one drop, the device was knocked out cold; it suffered cracks, shattered cameras and loose glass.

iPhone 13 Pro back-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drop tests

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at a whopping $1,199 and comes with the beloved S Pen. The S22 Ultra also sports a massive 6.8-inch display with edges that curve over the left and right sides. Unfortunately, APP didn't test the iPhone 13 Pro Max last year, so we don't have any comparison data for the Ultra.

Let's see how most expensive device in the Galaxy S22 line fared in the drop tests.

Face-down drop test results

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra face-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Similar to the entry-level Galaxy S22 model, the Ultra shattered after it was smacked down onto the pavement; loose glass escaped the chassis. Due to the severity of the glass damage, APP said that the Ultra was rendered useless.

Galaxy S22 Ultra face down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Back-down drop test

Galaxy S22 Ultra back-down drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Similar to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the results of the back-down drop test included a shattered chassis and loose glass, but fortunately, the cameras remained intact and the phone continued to function normally.

Bottom line

According to APP, the Galaxy S22 line is less durable than its predecessor, the S21. "Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21, which featured a plastic back, the glass back of the Galaxy S22 shattered. In addition, the new curved sides of the S22 Ultra display made it more vulnerable to cracking in a side-impact drop," APP concluded.

Samsung claims that S22's armor aluminum frame is its strongest ever. It also boasted about its exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ material that's featured on the front and back of the chassis. "These materials protect the device, including the most frequently used part of any smartphone: the display," VP of US Mobile Product Management Drew Black said at Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Unfortunately, APP pointed out that all S22 devices either shattered or cracked on the front and back panels during the drop tests.

Galaxy S22 drop test results (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The Galaxy S22 is also more susceptible to damage compared to its Apple rival: the iPhone 13. The iOS device is more likely to remain intact after one drop compared to its Samsung competitor. On the plus side, the Galaxy S22's cameras seemed to hold up much better during the drop tests than the lenses on the iPhone 13.

To conclude, perhaps Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ isn't ideal for smartphone durability.