This is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop Black Friday deal we've ever seen

MSI has already dropped some amazing Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but even we were expecting to see an RTX 3080 system for less than $1,800!

For Black Friday, the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is $500 off — taking the price down to $1,799. This is not just the lowest price for the GP66, but the lowest price we've ever seen on a laptop sporting this top-of-the-range GPU.

The cheapest way to get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop that we’ve seen so far. The MSI GP66 Leopard features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the aforementioned RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch 240Hz display and, most impressively, a $500 price cut!

Of course, an RTX 3080 is a big selling point, but it's not the only thing that makes a good system great. You need a good CPU, plenty of RAM and a massive amount of storage for those space-intensive games.

MSI's GP66 Leopard checks all the boxes with a 15.6-inch, 240Hz display, a 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This combo easily makes it one of the most powerful VR-ready gaming laptops around.

And while we didn't test this model specifically, it does share a lot in common with one of our favorite gaming rigs from the same brand. In our MSI GS66 Stealth review, its attractive design and solid overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also impressed by its solid battery life and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

The MSI GP66 Leopard is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop for under $2,000.