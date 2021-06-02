Realme GT 5G spotted in the wild — receives EU certification

The newly announced Realme GT 5G smartphone is officially coming to Europe after getting certification for use within the EU by Dutch testing company Telefication. Specifically, it's the same RMX2202 model that launched in China.



Realme's flagship smartphone will launch in Europe this June, with more details expected to drop during the company's “Making 5G global” event taking place on Thursday, June 3. The GT could be coming sooner than we think.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of the Realme GT 5G's specs, the smartphone is set to be a flagship killer meant to stand toe-to-toe against big hitters such as the iPhone 12 Pro and OnePlus 9. Compared to the company's budget 5G smartphone, the Realme 8 5G boasts impressive hardware.



Expect a Snapdragon 888 chip with a "stainless steel" cooling system, a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Sony 64MP and 8MP cameras, along with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.



Realme has yet to announce the smartphone's pricing when it officially launches in Europe, but the company is known for its affordably priced phones. We expect it to be well below the usual flagship phone price point. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why you don't need to spend $1,000 for a 'flagship' phone.



Regardless, we can't wait to get our hands on the Realme GT 5G and test out its hardware.