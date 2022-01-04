CES 2022: Razer Blade gaming laptops now boast 12th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 3080 Ti and more

Razer is shaking up CES 2022 with impressive tweaks to its popular line of Razer Blade gaming laptops, boasting Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 Series processor.



While Razer offers minimal changes in design for each iteration of its Blade gaming laptops, we can expect plenty of upgrades for the new Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17. Judging from each model's specs, the company's new line of gaming laptops are fit for anything 2022 throws at it. Oh, and they all come with Razer's signature Razer Chroma RGB.

Razer Blade 14 (2022)

The new Razer Blade 14 (2022) is priced from $1,999.99 and will be available for pre-order at Razer.com, Razer Store locations and select retailers on February 10, 2022 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2022.

(Image credit: Razer)

We were already impressed with the mighty Razer Blade 14 last year, sporting an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU and RTX 3070 GPU, but the latest 14-inch gaming laptop now packs even more power.



The Razer Blade 14 now packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, along with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD that's upgradeable to 2TB. It's all powered by a 61.6WHr battery and a 230W power adapter.



As for the 14-inch display, expect a QHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 display panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage. There's also an FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 display panel option available, with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 100% sRGB coverage. The Razer Blade 14 offers a thin 4.7mm bezel, too.



The Blade 14 is also fitted with a selection of ports, including two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a 3.2mm audio jack, and, interestingly, an HDMI 2.1 output.



The laptop also boasts a full HD 1080p camera, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and THX spatial audio support. It all comes in an anodized matte black with "anti-fingerprint resistive coating," Razer claims. Will it make our list of the best 14-inch laptops? We'll let you know once we get our hands on it.

Razer Blade 15 (2022)

The latest Razer Blade 15 (2022) starts at $2,499.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 25, 2022, and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2022.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 15 continues to offer the latest chips on the market. The 2022 model comes fitted with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RT 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of video memory, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), along with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD that's upgradeable to 2TB. The laptop is powered by an 80WHr battery and a 230W power adapter.



Display-wise, there are a number of configurations available. Buyers can opt for the 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-grade display panel with a 360Hz refresh rate and up to 100% sRGB color support, or the 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-grade display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage. You can also expect Nvidia G-Sync support.



Much like the Razer Blade 14, the Blade 15 also comes with a full HD 1080p camera, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and THX spatial audio support. You'll also find three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD Card reader, a 3.2mm audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1 output. If you're a fan of 15-inch laptops, this Razer Blade 15 may be right up your alley.

Razer Blade 17 (2022)

Last but not least, the Razer Blade 17 (2022) has a starting price of $2,699.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 25, 2022 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2022.

(Image credit: Razer)

This beast of a gaming laptop is known to offer big performance in a slim chassis (as you'll find in our Razer Blade 17 (2020) review), the 2022 model aims to keep this up. The Blade 17 boasts up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX Ti GPU with 16GB of video memory, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), along with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD that's upgradeable to 4TB. The laptop is powered by an 82WHr battery and a 280W power adapter.



Whatever type of display you're after, the Razer Blade 17 most likely has a configuration for it. There's a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 360Hz refresh rate, a QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-grade display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS-grade panel with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Each comes with up to 300 nits of brightness, too.



Much like its smaller siblings, the Razer Blade 17 comes with a full HD 1080p camera, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and THX spatial audio support. There's also three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD Card reader, RJ45 Ethernet, a 3.2mm audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1 output.



CES 2022 is kicking off the year with a slew of shiny new laptops, and you can check out all the latest announcements in our CES 2022 hub. For a look back at the highlights of last year, check out the best laptops of the year 2021.