PS5 to be revealed on March 18 in 'deep dive:' How to watch

Sony will officially reveal the PlayStation 5 (PS5) during a live stream tomorrow, March 18 at 9am PST.

The company announced a 'deep dive' in which PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will divulge more information about the next-gen console's architecture.

You can watch the live stream from the PlayStation Blog website.

The online event was announced via a Tweet from the official @PlayStation account.

"Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games," the tweet reads.

The reveal comes a few days after Microsoft uncovered the full specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X. These two rivals will go head-to-head when next-gen consoles launch in holiday 2020.