PS5 stock expected to drop at GAME, Currys PC World and Argos this March

The never-ending war to get a PS5 before scalpers claim them all continues, but we may be getting a wave of next-gen consoles as soon as Tuesday, March 2 according to the latest U.K. stock updates. Keep the trigger-finger ready.



U.K. retailers are expected to drop PS5 stock this March, with the first wave of consoles set to arrive this week at GAME, Currys PC World and Argo. First and foremost, keep an eye out at GAME tomorrow morning between 9am and 12pm GMT.

ℹ GAME release between 9 and 12 Tomorrow - Guest checkout with autofill saves 2nd queue.Bundles: https://t.co/T8EQ0u83omCurrys and Argos this week- add wishlist using app in prep for drop. Considering monthly giveaways, RT if interested?#PS5 #PS5UK #ps5restock #PS5stockMarch 1, 2021 See more

The Twitter account @PS5Instant claims to use bots to check retailer sites 24/7, providing stock updates, providing relatively solid predictions in terms of when and where new PlayStation 5 consoles will be available.



As for its reasons behind the stock update, the account stated, "GAME is contacting people who had PS5s orders cancelled before releasing the leftovers, stock will drop next week."



Of course, @PS5Instant doesn't provide any official statements for these stock updates, but it doesn't hurt to check. Although, other Twitter accounts, including @PS5UKStock are also big drops at GAME this week.



March is expected to have huge PS5 stock, with two major shipments expected to land on the first and last week of the month coming to Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and Very.



We just hope people will get a PS5 in time for the release of Sony's recently announced next-gen PSVR 2 system, specifically made for the PlayStation 5.