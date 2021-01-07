PS5 restock expected this week — How to buy the console

We just covered why the PS5 will be easier to find in 2021 and it looks like that may be coming to fruition already.

According to the oft-reliable PS5 stock monitoring account PS5 Stock Central, a restock will be happening for retailers this week, specifically on January 7 (via Tom's Guide).

While we did see a number of PS5 restocks heading into the holidays, they have typically been gone in under a minute. While the new deal to secure additional AMD processors won't have had an impact yet, this restock will be an interesting test of whether there has been any meaningful drop-off in demand following the holidays.

Based on the info provided by PS5 Stock Central, it sounds like the U.S. stock is locked in for the January 7 date, while things are a little more up in the air for the U.K. and Ireland.

Retailers are expecting stock to arrive for orders on the 7th January.If the stock hasn't arrived by then, we could be waiting until the 12th & 14th for retailers to get stock due to Brexit and shipments its a bit of a sh*t show. #PS5January 5, 2021

With that said, PS5 Stock Central didn't have precise timing or a specific list of retailers that would be receiving the restock, so it's entirely possible that we will see this play out over the next several days in the U.S. as well. We'll update when we know more, but here are the relevant links for the retailers that we would expect to be part of the restock.