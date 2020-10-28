PS5 on mobile: Sony launches new PlayStation app (and it looks great!)

The PS5 is already in the hands of the press, but it's easy to forget that Sony is creating an ecosystem, not just a console. As such, the company launched today the new PlayStation mobile app, a companion to your PS5.

With the PlayStation app, you can see who is online and what game they are playing. With interface cues taken from iOS and Android, a top pane can be swiped down to show all friends and friend requests. There is built-in messaging and voice chat so you can use the app as a Facebook Messenger alternative if you choose.

Of course, the app also features an area to shop on the PlayStation Store. Although the new PS5 interface looks great, using your mobile device to buy games is quicker than navigating with a controller. When you're shopping, you'll see the price, release date and most important information about a game.

From here, you can use your phone to download games on your PS4 or PS5. This way, a game can start installing on your console while you're at work, so it's ready by the time you get home.

If you want to stay on top of everything PS5, a newsreel will show you the latest updates about the console and its games.

The new PlayStation app is available now for free on iOS and Android.