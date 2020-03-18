PS5 official specs and features confirmed by PlayStation

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provided a "deep dive" into the PS5. We recommend that you don't watch the video that PlayStation revealed, as it is incredibly dense and specifically targets developers. However, if for some reason you want to subject yourself to it, you can watch it here:

Here's everything we know so far about the PS5:

Cerny confirmed that the PS5's GPU has 10.3 Teraflops and the PS5's CPU is clocked at 3.5GHz -- both are weaker than the Xbox Series X.

According to Cerny, the SSD is the biggest thing about the PS5. The PS5 has a 825GB SSD, which is less than the Xbox Series X's 1TB SSD. Apparently, there will be storage upgrade options available. The SSD will have a transfer rate of 5.5GBps, which is insanely fast. The SSD targets 5GB/s of bandwidth, being able to load 2GB in 0.27 seconds. This'll allow for fast boots, no load screens and no long patch installs.

The PS5 sports 16GB GDDR6 RAM.

The PS5 is going to feature native backwards compatibility. However, Cerny said that "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 games are going to be backwards compatible with the PS5 at launch, which means that not all games will be ready to play. And it's unclear whether or not the previous generations will be playable as well.

Ray tracing will be optionable for developers to use on their games, but if it's enabled, you'll experience ray tracing in audio, global illumination, shadows and reflections.

Cerny spoke about 3D audio. He used Dead Space as an example and said that even if you're using a TV, you'll be able to tell where enemies are located around you. PlayStation is using virtual surround sound to make this possible. Oh, and Cerny also talked about how users could send photos of their ears in order to map the 3D audio better.

And that's it. The stream just ended abruptly. We still have no idea what the PS5 looks like. If you're like us and feel sorry for even showing up, we feel your pain.