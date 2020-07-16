PS5 DualSense controller hands-on event is tomorrow — Get an early look now

We have heard plenty about the capabilities of the new PS5 DualSense controller, but we've only gotten poor looks at it outside of the glamour shots Sony provided — that is, until now.

Geoff Keighley just posted a quick video teaser on his Twitter account revealing that he has the PS5 DualSense and that a more detailed hands-on look is coming as part of the Summer Game Fest. The DualSense controller hands-on video is set to go live at 12p EST (9 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. CT) tomorrow, July 17.

PS5 DualSense vs. Xbox Series X controller: Which is best?

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming laptops

PS5 games: All confirmed games so far

Geoff just gave a quick glimpse at the controller on his desk and in his hands to get everyone excited for tomorrow, but it did offer a sense of the proportions of the controller.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it's time to go hands on. Can't wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1July 16, 2020

PS5 DualSense Hands On: How to watch it

As with all of the Summer Games Fest video content, you will find it on thegameawards YouTube channel. If you don't want to go hunting around for the video, you can come right back here at noon Eastern time on Friday, July 17 as we have the direct link to the YouTube video all ready to go for you below.

Again, we know that the controller has a number of new features, like the advanced haptics and adaptive triggers, but there is a mountain of information Sony has kept secret so far, including details regarding the sharing functionality. We'll be glued to our screens tomorrow to catch every last detail.