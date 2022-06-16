Prime Gaming deals: Get over 30 free games, Luna controller for $39

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day 2022 shopping event occurs on July 12 and July 13 this year. Prime members will get early access to exclusive Prime Day 2022 deals and freebies from Prime Gaming, Crown Channel and Amazon Luna.

During Prime Day, Prime members can score over 30 free games from Prime Gaming. Choose from titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition—the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy, GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Academy, and more.

If you want to access early Prime Day 2022 deals, you can join Amazon Prime here (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Amazon offers free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you can try before you buy.

Beginning June 21 through Prime Day, Prime members can start "freeloading" over 25 free indie games from Prime Gaming. Enjoy latter day favorites and new release titles from Curve Games, HandyGames, SNK, and others. Games like Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective, and The King of Fighters 2002 are all up for grabs.

And that's not all. From June 20 (1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT) through July 13, Amazon's Luna Controller be on sale for $39.99 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $69.99, so that's $30 in savings. This will mark the Luna Controller's lowest price in Amazon history and one of the best summertime gaming laptop deals.

Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna, makes it easy to stream on devices. Say good riddance to long downloads, updates, costly hardware and complex configurations. Luna's library of channels features multiple genres to accommodate all kinds of gamers.

As a reminder, Prime Day 2022 runs on July 12 and July 13. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub for the best gaming deals of the summer.