Prime Day preview: Save $133 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13

The HP Envy x360 13 is one of our best pick 2-in-1 laptops around. If you're on the hunt for a new notebook for dad or yourself, this Prime Day-worthy deal is for you.

Amazon currently offers the HP Envy x360 13 with Intel Core i7 CPU for $866. Traditionally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $133. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for this HP laptop. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

Save $133 on the HP Envy x360 13 (13M-BD0023DX). This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listing to music or streaming movies.

HP's Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs solid performance into a sleek, premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

Our review unit Envy x360 had an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU which performed well in real-world testing. The laptop in this deal should deliver on par performance thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the HP Envy x360 is lighter and thinner than competitors. It HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and competitor, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 (0.9 inches thin, 4.2 pounds). As for ports, HP engineers gave the Envy x360 two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging), and SD card reader on board.