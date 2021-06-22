Prime Day deal: This gaming chair is only $59!

This isn't a Prime Day gaming chair "deal," it's a Prime Day gaming chair steal! This ultra-comfortable chair, purpose-built for comfortable seating in the office or gaming room, is only $56 on Amazon right now.

The BestOffice PC Gaming Chair is wider than the average desk chair and can easily be adjusted for height. The locking mechanism ensures that your posture remains upright, and relieves stress and pain brought on by other office chairs.

The BestOffice PC Gaming Chair: was $95 now $56

This BestOffice PC Gaming Chair in this Prime Day deal boasts that it supports users' spinal column. It also offers a stable, five-point base with a gas spring, allowing you to adjust for varying heights. The Best Office PC Gaming Chair consists of PU leather and mesh. .View Deal

I can't believe my eyes, but it's true! There's a gaming chair that's only $56 on Amazon thanks to Prime Day. It's 40% off its original price of $95.

The BestOffice PC Gaming Chair offers comfort, lumbar support and the ability to adjust the armrests, height and recline. Made from smooth PU leather, you'll also get a comfortable headrest pillow so that you can enjoy hours upon hours of gaming without negatively affecting your body.

The gaming chair can support a maximum capacity of 250lbs. It's also worth noting that it has a 360-degree swivel for multi-tasking convenience. Its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one side of the room to the other.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.