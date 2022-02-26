Get $30 off Pokémon Legends Arceus and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online

Right now, you can save $30 on Pokémon Legends Arceus, bundled with a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership in what is sure to be the best deal of the week.

This is a particularly big weekend for Pokémon fans, with Johto tour day popping off on Pokémon GO and National Pokémon Day on February 27 (tomorrow). And thanks to this huge saving, you can make it even better!

Pokémon Legends Arceus + 12 months of Nintendo Switch Family Membership: was $94 now $64 @ Antonline

Pokémon Legends Arceus is the reinvention of the classic series that you’ve been looking for, and with the ever expanding list of multiplayer games on Switch, this 12-month family membership is an essential purchase, which is available for cheap as part of this incredible deal.

From personal experience (whenever I get the chance to play the game around my girlfriend being hooked on it), Pokémon Legends Arceus is The Pokémon Company’s real Breath of The Wild moment.

The devs have realised that what they really needed to do was strip back all the game’s flourishes and focus on what the player has always wanted to do: explore a fascinating, massive open world and catch Pokémon. Arceus does exactly that with an evolutionary step in RPG gameplay that shows the series is heading in a damn good direction.

You will certainly love it, and this is the best way to get it while ensuring a bright future for online play on your Switch.