PlayStation Days of Play: Last chance to save big on PS Plus and PS5|PS4 games!

E3 2021 is upon us and while PlayStation is not officially part of the festivities, Sony has crashed the party with a truckload of deals in their annual Days of Play sale.

This weeklong spectacular has given us discounts on some of the greatest first-party titles on PlayStation, along with that much sought-after PS Plus price drop.

But this is your “last chance to buy” klaxon — today is the last day to take advantage of these deals, so don’t miss out!

PlayStation Days of Play: Where to shop

In the US, the Days of Play sale is in full swing over at Best Buy and Amazon .

Meanwhile, in the UK, you can find the best Days of Play sales kicking off at Game , Currys PC World and Amazon UK .

PlayStation Days of Play US deals

Huge saving! Ghost of Tsushima for PS4: was $60 now $40 @ Best Buy

This PlayStation Days of Play deal at Best Buy takes $20 off Ghost of Tsushima for PS4|PS5. This best-selling title lets you immerse yourself in great sword fighting in a beautiful open world. We rated Ghost of Tsushima 4 out of 5 stars in our review — it's one of the best games out there. This deal ends June 9.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy

The Last Of Us Part II for PS4: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy

MLB The Show 21 for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership: was $60 now $45 @ Best Buy

PlayStation Days of Play UK deals

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: was £49.99 now £37.49 @ GAME

Huge saving! The Last of Us Part II: was £42.99 now £9.99 @ GAME

Ghost of Tsushima: was £49.99 now £30.99 @ GAME

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was £69.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

