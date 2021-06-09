PlayStation Days of Play: Last chance to save big on PS Plus and PS5|PS4 games!

E3 2021 is upon us and while PlayStation is not officially part of the festivities, Sony has crashed the party with a truckload of deals in their annual Days of Play sale.
This weeklong spectacular has given us discounts on some of the greatest first-party titles on PlayStation, along with that much sought-after PS Plus price drop.
But this is your “last chance to buy” klaxon — today is the last day to take advantage of these deals, so don’t miss out!
PlayStation Days of Play: Where to shop
In the US, the Days of Play sale is in full swing over at Best Buy and Amazon.
Meanwhile, in the UK, you can find the best Days of Play sales kicking off at Game, Currys PC World and Amazon UK.
PlayStation Days of Play US deals
Ghost of Tsushima for PS4: was $60 now $40 @ Best Buy
This PlayStation Days of Play deal at Best Buy takes $20 off Ghost of Tsushima for PS4|PS5. This best-selling title lets you immerse yourself in great sword fighting in a beautiful open world. We rated Ghost of Tsushima 4 out of 5 stars in our review — it's one of the best games out there. This deal ends June 9.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy
Save $10 on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5. The Ultimate Edition includes: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Digital bonuses include: Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic (T.R.A.C.K.) Suit, Second Spidey Suit, Gravity Well Gadget, and Extra Skill Points. Best Buy's PlayStation Days of Play sale ends June 9.View Deal
The Last Of Us Part II for PS4: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy
Enjoy one of the most controversial games of the year, The Last of Us Part II, which was deemed a masterpiece in our spoiler-free Last of Us Part II review. Immerse yourself into the raw, visceral post-apocalyptic world of lingering infected creatures as protagonist Ellie navigates her own chaotic, inner feelings when she witnesses a traumatic, life-changing event. This deal ends June 9. View Deal
MLB The Show 21 for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's PlayStation Days of Play sale knocks $10 off the all new MLB The Show 21. This edition includes: MLB The Show 21 for PS5, 5K Stub to give your Diamond Dynasty Team a jump start, and 10 The Show Packs. The PS4 version is on sale for $50 ($10 off). These deals end June 9.View Deal
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership: was $60 now $45 @ Best Buy
Now $15 off during PlayStation Days of Play sale at Best Buy, PlayStation Plus is a great service to be a part of. It includes free games each month, exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, and online multiplayer with a global community of players. This deal lets you get the most out of your PlayStation console for less. This ends June 9.View Deal
PlayStation Days of Play UK deals
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: was £49.99 now £37.49 @ GAME
To make the most of online multiplayer and get those sweet free monthly games, you need PlayStation Plus. At this price, given the fact you are given hundreds of pounds worth of games every year, this is seriously good value for money! Plus, get cloud storage to save your games and exclusive discounts in the PS store.View Deal
The Last of Us Part II: was £42.99 now £9.99 @ GAME
This intense, harrowing journey is one any PlayStation gamer owes it to themselves to go on, and at a tenner, this is an absolute steal! One of the jewels in the PS4’s crown, made even better on PS5 with the 60 fps performance update.View Deal
Ghost of Tsushima: was £49.99 now £30.99 @ GAME
Get £19 off this absolute banger. The makers of Sly Cooper have come a long way, developing this blockbuster that is as much a visual feast for the eyes, as it is a thoroughly fun experience to play. Plus, if you’re coming to this on a PS5, you can enjoy a beefy 60 fps mode, too.View Deal
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was £69.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK
Personally speaking, Spider-Man was my favourite game on the PS4, and Miles Morales is both a visual demo reel of the incredible visuals capable on PS5 and all the best bits of the original boiled down into a Miles Morales-centric story. It’s a lot of fun. You should grab the ultimate edition to revisit the game that started it all in a remastered experience.View Deal
Demon’s Souls: was £57.99 now £49.99 @ Currys PC World
The only PS5 launch game that came out *only* on PS5, which demonstrates just what the beefy machine is capable of. Bluepoint has done an incredible job remastering this PS3 classic for the new generation. View Deal