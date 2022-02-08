Philips hi-fi wired audiophile headphones fall to $169

Philips Fidelio X3 wired hi-fi headphones have a wide soundstage and deliver accurate audio. These premium headphones can be costly, however, they're now more than 50% off.

For a limited time, Amazon offers the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Res Headphones for $169. These 'phones normally sell for $349, so that's $179 in savings. At just $18 of their lowest price ever, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen this season.

Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Fi Headphones: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $179 off the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Fi Headphones. Perfect for audiophiles, they have a wide, natural soundstage and deliver hi-res audio. The Fidelio X3 feature 50mm neodymium drivers and a frequency response, 98 dB sensitivity, and 5 - 40,000 Hz frequency response. Grab them now to save over 50%.

Philips manufactures some of the audio industry's best soundstage headphones. Its Fidelio X3 release features an open back-design, 50mm neodymium drivers, 98 dB sensitivity, and a 5 - 40,000 Hz frequency response. Hi-res audio lets you hear every detail from the singer's breath to instrumental timbre.

We didn't test these headphones, however, Philips Fidelio X3 reviews on Amazon rate them 4 out of 5 stars. Their balanced audio, wide soundstage, and excellent build quality are a hit with happy owners.

Besides exceptional performance, the Fidelio X3 headphones provide long-wearing comfort. Lightweight memory ear-cup cushions and an adjustable, soft inner headband ensure a snug, customizable fit.

Now $179 off, the Philips Fidelio X3 wired headphones are a solid value for the price.