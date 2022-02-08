Trending

Philips hi-fi wired audiophile headphones fall to $169

Get Philips high resolution audiophile headphones for less

Philips Fidelio X3 headphones
(Image credit: Philips)

Philips Fidelio X3 wired hi-fi headphones have a wide soundstage and deliver accurate audio. These premium headphones can be costly, however, they're now more than 50% off. 

For a limited time, Amazon offers the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Res Headphones for $169. These 'phones normally sell for $349, so that's $179 in savings. At just $18 of their lowest price ever, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen this season. 

Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Fi Headphones: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently slashing $179 off the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Hi-Fi Headphones. Perfect for audiophiles, they have a wide, natural soundstage and deliver hi-res audio. The Fidelio X3 feature 50mm neodymium drivers and a frequency response, 98 dB sensitivity, and 5 - 40,000 Hz frequency response. Grab them now to save over 50%. 

Philips manufactures some of the audio industry's best soundstage headphones. Its Fidelio X3 release features an open back-design, 50mm neodymium drivers, 98 dB sensitivity, and a 5 - 40,000 Hz frequency response. Hi-res audio lets you hear every detail from the singer's breath to instrumental timbre.

We didn't test these headphones, however, Philips Fidelio X3 reviews on Amazon rate them 4 out of 5 stars. Their balanced audio, wide soundstage, and excellent build quality are a hit with happy owners.

Besides exceptional performance, the Fidelio X3 headphones provide long-wearing comfort. Lightweight memory ear-cup cushions and an adjustable, soft inner headband ensure a snug, customizable fit.

Now $179 off, the Philips Fidelio X3 wired headphones are a solid value for the price. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  