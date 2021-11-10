OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals bold new look for the flagship

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 and even the Galaxy S21 FE loom large on the early 2022 smartphone horizon, the OnePlus 10 Pro is lurking not far behind, and a new leak gives us our first good look at its alleged new design.

The site Zouton was the first to publish the renders and specs, in partnership with prolific leaker @OnLeaks, and if accurate, the new look is likely to draw some comparisons to another popular flagship.

The leaked renders only show us the back of the phone, but that's where the most intriguing part of this phone lies: its new camera array. While it doesn't mirror Samsung's Contour Cut Camera housing completely, it's hard not to draw the comparison.

The triple camera array on the back of the phone now wraps around the side of the phone and meets up with the metal frame, precisely like the Galaxy S21 design. However, the lens arrangement differs with a squared-off look akin to the iPhone 13, and the housing doesn't extend to the top of the phone. It's not as unique a look as we've seen from Samsung, Apple, and now even Google, but it's a departure for OnePlus, which is welcome.

It's a safe bet that the trio of cameras will be wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto, but the leak didn't offer any specifics. It will also be a surprise if OnePlus doesn't put Hasselblad branding on the cameras after its much-publicized partnership was announced last year. We're eager to see what that yields after a year, with Hasselblad now potentially contributing to hardware rather than just the software, as seen on last year's OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Zouton)

The leak did offer a few potential specs with the renders. These include a new 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display, allowing for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The base model should feature 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, while an upgraded 12GB model would bump up to 256GB. Finally, the rumored dimensions of 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches are large but smaller than most of its competitors with 6.7-inch displays.

We'll be keeping a careful eye out for more OnePlus 10 Pro (and OnePlus 10) leaks over the following weeks. With Google putting pressure on the affordable end of the flagship market, it will be intriguing to see how OnePlus responds in 2022.