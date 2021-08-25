Oculus Quest 2 is back in stock with a new face cover and 128GB of storage — where to buy

The Oculus Quest 2 is back in stock following a temporary pause in sales. As our sister site Tom's Guide reports, this follows the brand's voluntary recall of Oculus Quest 2's foam facial interface back in July.

Right now, you can now buy the Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon and select retailers like Best Buy and Newegg for its regular price of $299. The new Oculus Quest 2's new ship with a silicone face cover and now 128GB of storage.

Existing Quest 2 headset and Quest 2 Fit Pack owners can request a free silicone cover directly from Oculus.

The Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. The headset in this deal has a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Our review headset came with a 51% charge and took about 30 minutes to get a full charge. The headset's redesigned pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours. That's on par with the 2 hour and 13-minute uptime we achieved in testing.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than the original Oculus Quest (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches).