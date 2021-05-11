Nvidia unveils GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs — What you need to know

Nvidia has announced a new wave of Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards for laptops, with prices for gaming laptops equipped with the latest entry-level RTX GPUs starting at $799.



Nvidia's new line of GPUs for laptops aims to deliver ray-tracing (RT) and DLSS support to more mainstream laptops, at a sub-$1,000 laptop price point. Expect over 60 frames per second performance in more mainstream games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Outriders, which Nvidia claims delivers up to double the performance from previous-gen GPUs.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs

According to Nvidia, the new RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs, both of which sport 4GB of GDDR6 memory, blast the company's past GTX 1650 Ti GPUs out of the park. What's more, gamers can expect over 60 fps performance in demanding games with DLSS and RT on. We like the sound of that.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As shown above, gamers can expect nearly 100 fps when playing a round of Call of Duty: Warzone, and to get up to 70 fps in games such as Watch Dogs Legion and Minecraft with RTX — both with RT on.



While the RTX 3050 Ti doesn't deliver the same performance, the new GPU still offers up to 60 fps in Call of Duty and sufficient performance for the more graphically demanding games.

RTX 3050 Ti RTX 3050 CUDA cores 2560 2048 Tensor Cores 80 64 Ray Tracing Cores 20 16 Boost Clock (MHz) 1485 1500 Standard Memory 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 PCIe 4.0 Yes Yes HDMI 2.1 Yes Yes

With the new GPU, Nvidia states it now has more than 140 RTX laptops on the market, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro being one of the first to boast the RTX 3050 GPU and the Dell XPS 15 bringing an RTX 3050 Ti.



Other laptops now with RTX GPUs include the newly refreshed batch from different brands, including the Razer Blade 15 Alienware M15 R5, MSI GS76, Asus Zephyrus M16, Dell XPS 17, and more.



That's not all, as the tech company also announced Nvidia Reflex, delivering high fps rates with low latency to major esports titles. The new mode allows even the RTX 3050 Ti to deliver high fps rates in games such as Overwatch, Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

We can't wait to try out the new line of RTX 3050 laptop GPUs, especially if it boasts high gaming performance from a $799 price point.