Nintendo Switch Pro Controller returns to $59 all-time low price

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best accessories for the Nintendo Switch console. It has a lightweight, ergonomic design that lets you enjoy comfortable gaming for hours.

Amazon continues to offer the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for just $59. Normally, this gamepad retails for $70, so you're saving $11. It's the Pro Controller's lowest price to date. In fact, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen since Black Friday. Walmart has it for the same price.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

Save $11 on the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for a limited time. This must-have Switch accessory features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. It is lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours. Walmart offers this same deal.View Deal

PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $50 now $30 @ Amazon

The PowerA GameCube Style Wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features an ergonomic design, Game Cube button layout, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller takes your gaming experience to new heights.

Although we didn't test the Pro Controller, reviews from satisfied owners praise its easy setup and solid build quality. The Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in Amiibo functionality.

What's more, its built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge. It arrives bundled with a USB C to USB A cable that plugs into the Nintendo Switch dock for convenient charging.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller for $29.90 ($20 off). This officially licensed Nintendo Switch controller is the preferred wireless controller for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It sports a Pokemon theme GameCube design, large D-pad, and motion controls. Powered by two double AA batteries, it provides up to 30 hours of gameplay. Just like the Pro Controller, PowerA's controller is backed by a two-year warranty.

If you can live without Amiibo support, it's a solid Pro Controller alternative.