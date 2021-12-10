Nintendo Switch OLED restock hits just in time for Christmas — act fast!

After selling out everywhere, Nintendo Switch OLED restocks are happening just in time for Christmas. Don't miss your chance to snag this hard-to-get gaming console for the holidays.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for its normal price of $349 at Walmart. This is the first Switch OLED restock we've seen in a while, so we recommend you grab it while you can.

If it sells out, Amazon also has the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock for Prime members only.

Walmart has the Nintendo Switch OLED back in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the display takes up nearly the entire front of the Switch. A glossy plastic bezel frames the 7-inch screen. The unit's power and volume buttons are integrated into the top on the panel alongside the game cartridge slot and a headphone jack.

Just like the standard Switch, Switch OLED model includes a dock to connect to your TV.

In terms of size, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the standard switch. It measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches and weighs 14.9 ounces with Joy-Cons attached. The og Switch’s measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches at 14.1 ounces with Joy-Cons.

As with all Switch OLED restocks, these will likely sell out fast so don't hesitate too long.