MSI's new Raider GE76/66 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 3080 Ti — behold the power

CES 2022 is unveiling the latest innovations in laptops across the board, but sometimes all you need is a little power boost, and that's exactly what the MSI Raider GE76/66 has in store.

The MSI Raider GE76/66 is slated to launch on February 1, 2022, with pre-orders starting January 25, 2022, 09:00 AM ET, and the starting price will be $1,599.

MSI Raider GE76/66

The big difference between the MSI Raider GE76 and the GE66 is screen size, with the former being 15.6 inches and the latter offering 17.3 inches. Both laptops can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

While these titanium blue chassis are quite gorgeous, they're also heavy, with the 15-incher coming in at 7.3 pounds and the 17-incher weighing in at 8.8 pounds. However, the Raider GE76 (15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches) and the Raider GE66 (14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches) are both decent sizes for their screen size.

Speaking of screen size, both laptops can be outfitted with the same displays, up to a 4K, 120Hz screen that covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. And while both also support a SteelSeries per-key RGB keyboard, the GE76 features 102 keys while the GE66 has 84 keys.

There are ports front to back on these laptops. There's one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD Card slot, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

Let's not forget that both laptops are packing 99.9Whr batteries, which means the battery life has the best chance to last the longest it possibly can. Unfortunately, as we've seen with previous MSI products, that's not enough. Hopefully, the rumors are true about Intel's 12th Gen battery management.

We're excited to get these toys into our lab. Stay tuned for more CES news and for our full review and benchmarks of the MSI Raider GE76 and GE66.