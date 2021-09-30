MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 GPU gaming laptop drops to just under $2,000

MSI's GP66 Leopard is among the best gaming laptops to buy — and also among the most expensive. Luckily, one retailer offers a solid discount on this premium gaming rig to ease the wallet strain.

For a limited time, Newegg offers the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 GPU for $1,999 via rebate. Usually, this laptop would set you back $2,299, so that's $300 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals you can get.

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg

Currently $300 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos. View Deal

MSI's GP66 Leopard is one of the most powerful VR-ready gaming laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 240Hz display, a 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. For safekeeping your important files, there's 1TB of ample SSD storage on board.

We didn't test this exact model. However, its near-identical sibling is one of our favorite gaming rigs. In our MSI GS66 Stealth review , its attractive design and solid overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also impressed by its solid battery life and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Our MSI review unit had the same hardware configuration as the laptop in this deal. In one test, we streamed a video on Netflix with 40 additional tabs open with some streaming Twitch and YouTube, with Tweetdeck and some Google Sheets running in the background. The Stealth kept chugging along with no signs of slowing down. We expect the MSI GP66 Leopard's multitasking performance to be on par.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

The MSI GP66 Leopard is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop for under $2,000.