MSI GP65 Leopard with GTX 1660 Ti GPU drops to $1,099, lowest price ever

MSI unveiled its next-gen gaming laptops at CES 2021 including the MSI GP66 Leopard. As a direct result, its predecessor, the VR ready MSI GP65 Leopard is now on sale for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the MSI GP65 Leopard on sale for $1,099.99. Normally, this gaming laptop retails for $1,249, so that's a $149 discount. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals for January 2021 so far.

MSI GP65 Leopard deal

MSI GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,099.99 @ Amazon

This VR ready GP65 Leopard gaming laptop is currently $149 off at Amazon. It packs 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD. As an alternative, the GP65 Leopard with RTX 2060 GPU is on sale for $1,236 ($163 off). View Deal

MSI manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the GP65 Leopard is one of its best offerings.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we find that MSI gaming laptops deliver excellent overall performance and solid battery life. This laptop's CPU and GPU gaming hardware gives you the competitive edge for both PC gaming and the most demanding productivity applications.

And with VR support on board, you can pair the GP65 Leopard with a virtual reality headset like the Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive Cosmos. This enables you to enjoy 360-degree immersive gaming when you're not playing AAA titles.

Overall, the MSI GP65 Leopard is a wise choice if you're on the prowl for a capable gaming laptop under $1,500.

If you have more room in your budget, Amazon also has the MSI GP65 Leopard with RTX 2060 GPU on sale for $1,236 ($163 off). It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this version. Walmart has it on sale for the same price.

MSI gaming laptop deals are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to grab one while you still can.