Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch

The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted.

Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $1,399, so that's $600 in savings and its lowest price of the year. This is one the best phone deals we've spotted all season.

Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Razr 5G Unlocked: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the unlocked Motorola Moto Razer 5G 2nd Gen. This reimagined iconic fliphone has a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED (2142 x 876) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Factory unlocked, it works with all major U.S. carrier networks: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. It also works with prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, and others.

Motorola's Razr 5G foldable smartphone is a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 alternative. It features a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and Adreno 620 graphics. For apps, photos and important files, you get 256GB of built-in storage.

Outfitted with a 48MP camera, the Razr captures sharp, vibrant photos and doubles as a 20MP selfie camera when the device is closed.

Although we didn't test this phone, Motorola Razr 5G reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Owners praise overall functionality, fast touch accuracy and excellent camera. Nostalgic users love the Razr's retro signature "Hello Moto" ringtone option.

Design-wise, the Razr folds in half and easily fits in your palm or pocket. Its metal and glass construction modernizes the classic Razr aesthetic. When its closed, you can reply to messages, skip songs, get directions and more on its 2.7 inch external touchscreen.

Now $600 off, the Motorola Razr is a solid choice if you don't want to shell out $1,000 for a flagship foldable.