Moto G Power for $199 is the best budget phone deal on Prime Day

If you're buying a smartphone for yourself or a loved one, but don't want to spend a fortune, then we have a Prime Day deal just for you.

The Moto G Power is now $200 after a $50 discount at Amazon. This budget phone was already a steal at its MSRP and is now a no-brainer at the new reduced cost.

In fact, this is without question the best budget phone deal available today and one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

Moto G Power: Was $250 now $200 @ Amazon

Motorola's G Power is a fantastic budget smartphone for the price. It has a 6.4-inch, Full HD+ display, a triple-camera setup on the rear, and a massive 5000mAh battery for multi-day battery life. At $200, you can't find a better budget deal.View Deal

Moto's G Power is widely considered the best budget phone (under $300) on the market and for good reason. To start, it has a large, 6.4-inch display with a generous Full HD+ resolution for sharp picture quality.

Next, the G Power flaunts a massive 5000mAh battery that many reviewers say can last well into the second day of use. Not even flagship phones from Apple, Samsung or Google can claim to last that long on a charge.

And finally, the G Power has a triple-camera setup that includes a 16MP, f/1.7 main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. We haven't reviewed this phone yet but our friends at Tom's Guide say the G Power takes good shots for the price.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better budget phone deal than this one this holiday season, so we recommend jumping on this sale before it expires at midnight.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially kicked off we are seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best smartphones. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day phone deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on phones.