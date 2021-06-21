Moto G Power drops to $200 — and more awesome budget phones are up to 40% off on Prime Day

The Moto G line is a perennial favorite among the best budget phones and, unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day offers plenty of deals to be had on these already affordable phones.

Among the highlights is the Moto G Power (2021), marked down to $199, or 25% off its typical $249. For stylus fans, the aptly named Moto G Stylus (2020) is just barely more at $209, or roughly 30% off its regular price.

That's just a small sampling though, as there is a wide range of Motorola phones on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021 starting as low as $119.99. Here's a look at the best Motorola phone deals you'll find before Amazon Prime Day ends on June 22.

Shop: Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The best deals we've found for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: The best deals we've found for Prime Day More: Prime Day phone deals 2021: The best mobile discounts

Moto G Power (2021): was $250 now $200 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the Moto G Power (2021) is an excellent value with a 5,000mAh battery, a large 6.6-inch display, and a triple-camera array on the back. If you aren't looking to spend more than $200 on a phone, this is a nice option that can last for two days on a charge.View Deal

Moto G Stylus (2020): was $279 now $209 @ Amazon

At $70 off, the Moto G Stylus (2020) can unlock your productivity and creativity using the built-in stylus on its 6.4-inch display. It features a triple-camera array, a 4,000mAh battery, and dual stereo speakers for a solid audio experience. View Deal

Motorola Edge: was $700 now $480 @ Amazon

The Moto Edge launched into a crowded collection of excellent phones in the $700 to $800 price range last year joining the iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 9. While it couldn't quite stand up to that competition at its original price, at just $500 for Prime Day, it is an excellent value. The phone features high-end specs like a 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display, a 64MP primary camera with a triple-camera array, 5G and 6GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage.View Deal

Motorola One 5G (2020): was $397 now $300 @ Amazon

The Motorola One 5G is another mid-range phone from Motorola that was slightly overshadowed by the competition at its original $400 launch price but marked down to below $300 it's worth serious consideration. It has a solid Snapdragon 765 processor, a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a quad-camera array with a 48MP main camera and 5G support. View Deal