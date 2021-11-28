Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals now available

Some of the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals are still available, offering significant discounts on a range of Microsoft's trusted 2-in-1 laptops and tablets. Among the best MacBook alternatives that many Windows fans turn to, Microsoft's range of Surface devices are not to be missed — especially when prices are slashed.



From the excellent Surface Laptop 4 to the supercharged Surface Pro 8, we're still seeing some lingering Black Friday deals that represent the best values from Microsoft this year. In fact, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price ever at Best Buy, making it one of the best Black Friday deals you can still pick up today.

Following the recent release of the Surface Pro 8, we're also seeing significant markdowns to its predecessor: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ tablet PCs. Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still among the best 2-in-1 devices to buy.



With the powerful Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio now out in the wild, we may see a significant price drop on this gorgeous 2-in-1 device that not only received a 4.5-star rating in our review, but also made it onto our list of the best laptops.



We don't know how much longer these Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals are going to last, but we'll be sure to keep you updated on all of the best deals on our Black Friday 2021 deals page.



In the meantime, check out the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals that you can still get your hands on right now.

Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals still available

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Currently, the Surface Laptop Go is $150 off its normal price at Best Buy. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still among the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. Now $200 off, this Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.