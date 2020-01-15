Microsoft launches new Edge browser: How to download it now

Microsoft's new Edge browser has arrived.

Built on Google's Chromium platform, the Edge promises new features, faster performance and better compatibility than the previous browser.

We tested the new Edge browser when it was under development. You can read our Edge browser hands-on impressions and a deep dive of our favorite Edge features to get a feel for the app before you try it.

Highlights of the new browser include compatibility with Chrome extensions as well as easy sync with Chrome, adjustable privacy levels and Collections, which improves productivity by letting you compile images, text and URLs from the web.

The new Microsoft Edge browser is available for download on Windows PCs as well as Mac, iOS and Android devices. The browser is free and can be downloaded with the click of a button from Microsoft's Edge browser page.

Here is how to try the new Edge browser.

How to download the new Microsoft Edge on Windows, Mac

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. First, go to the Edge browser page on Microsoft's website.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. On the top, you'll find tabs for downloading on different operating systems. Select the appropriate option (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Click the "Download" button if you're on a Windows PC or MacBook and accept the terms and conditions (if you agree to them).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Run the installer and follow the prompts. When the program finishes downloading, the Edge browser icon will change to the new one (a blue/green wave).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Open the new Edge browser. You will be prompted to customize the browser to your liking, starting with importing from Chrome. After that, choose whether you want an image-focused or news-focused interface and sync your passwords.

How to download the new Edge on iOS, Android

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Start by visiting the Microsoft Edge webpage.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. From there, select the Android or iOS tab on the top of the page.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Provide your email or phone number so Microsoft can send you a link to the Edge app.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Open the link and download the Edge app. Follow the prompts to customize Edge and set it is as your default browser if desired.