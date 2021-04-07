Microsoft hints AMD-based Surface Laptop 4 could be right around the corner

Microsoft has launched two support pages for its upcoming Surface Laptop 4 and according to known Twitter leaker WalkingCat, it could be announced at a Surface Event next week.



While the support pages don't give away too many details for the next iteration of the Surface Laptop, it does tell us the laptop will have an Intel-based version along with an AMD model — which confirms recent leaks were correct.

Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor Drivers and Firmware (placeholder) https://t.co/lJ7Opg9NHBApril 7, 2021 See more

Adding support pages for a device that Microsoft hasn't even announced yet is a strong hint the Surface Laptop 4 is closer than you think. Rumours of the upcoming notebook have been popping up since early last year and, seeing as the previous Surface Laptop 3 is a couple of years old now, it makes sense for its next iteration to be announced.



We now know Microsoft will be bringing back its AMD Ryzen-based laptop and according to leaks, we can expect the Surface Laptop 4 to include the praised Ryzen 4000 mobile series CPU lineup.



Specifically, we can expect a Ryzen 5 4680U CPU and the Ryzen 7 4980U CPU. It would have been great to see Microsoft go for AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, like the one's shown at CES 2021, but these are more than capable enough.

As for the Intel variants, leaks suggest Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5-1145G7 CPU and the Core i7-1185G7 CPU processors.



While yet to be officially revealed, we're sure to get an announcement of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 very soon. In the meantime, our Microsoft Surface Book 3 review will let you know why we're excited for the next generation.