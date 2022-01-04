Meet the ROG Flow Z13: Asus' new detachable gaming laptop

CES 2022 marks the debut of Asus' first detachable gaming laptop, the ROG Flow Z13, along with the refresh of our favorite 2-in-1 gaming laptop, the ROG Flow X13.

The ROG Flow Z13 and ROG Flow X13 are slated to launch sometime in Q1/Q2 of 2022. Unfortunately, pricing won't be available until we're closer to launch.

These are the best gaming laptops around

Here are some of the best laptops that you can buy right now

ROG Flow Z13 and ROG Flow X13

Both the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and ROG Flow X13 feature a similar profile, except one is a detachable and the other is a 2-in-1. Both gaming laptops are able to be configured with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU and are compatible with the XG Mobile, which allows up to an RTX 3080 GPU.

What sets them apart, not including their design, are their CPUs. The Z13 can be configured with the all new Intel Core i9-12900H, while the X13 can be outfitted with the new AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. We know that the Z13 can also be configured with up to 16GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD, while the X13 can go up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The devices can be configured with a 16:10, 4K panel with a 60Hz refresh rate or a 1080p panel with 120Hz. The configurations can reach up to 500 nits of brightness. They also feature stylus support, Type-C charging as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos.

When it comes to ports, the X13 will get you slightly more, thanks to its USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.0 port and headphone jack. Meanwhile, the Z13 comes with only one USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and one USB Type-C port.

We're excited to get these products into our lab to run a slew of tests. I'm especially curious about the battery life test, seeing how the X13 lasted over 6 hours last time.