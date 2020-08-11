MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard now $200 off, lowest price yet

The 2020 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for students and power users. If you're bargain hunting for a new machine, you'll be glad to know that Apple's stylish notebook is now on sale for a discounted price.

For a limited time, you can get the latest MacBook Pro for $1,599 at B&H. That's $200 off the laptop's usual cost and the lowest price currently available.

If you're on a tighter budget, B&H also offers the 256GB base model MacBook Pro for $1099 ($200 off).

These are two of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the industry's most coveted laptops.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we liked its elegant design, excellent SSD speeds, and great keyboard. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid performance.

Design-wise, the 2020 MacBook Pro in a dead-ringer for its predecessor. It has an all-aluminum build that retains the elegant, familiar appeal of MacBook. Apple fans will be thrilled to know that Apple has finally replaced that pesky Butterfly keyboard with the Magic Keyboard.

In our lab, the MacBook Pro's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip scored 4,399 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It surpassed the 4,171 premium laptop average and bested the HP Spectre's Core i7-1065G7 CPU's score (4,074).

On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro lasted 10 hours and 21 minutes. That’s longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

Weighing 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. Both the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are a good deal lighter.

As for connectivity, the MacBook Pro offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack.

