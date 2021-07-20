Trending

MacBook Pro 2021 models may add this game-changing webcam upgrade

Say goodbye to 720p webcams

MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

A new leak about the hotly anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, rumored to hit store shelves in the near future, tells us that Apple may have been listening to our protests about the laptop industry's less-than-impressive webcams.

As laptop reviewers, it's rare to come across a decent webcam. Most capture photos with visual noise, poor sharpness and clarity, and they fail to reproduce punchy colors, but now it seems Apple wants to buck that trend. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly outfit upcoming MacBooks with 1080p webcams (via Apple Insider).

Next MacBooks rumored to add 1080p webcams

The laptop industry often neglects webcams to invest in more significant components, which leaves consumers with passé 720p webcams that output mediocre picture quality.

MacBook Pro (13-inches, 2020)

MacBook Pro (Image credit: Future)

On top of that, as bezels get slimmer and thinner, implementing a high-quality webcam is becoming more challenging for OEMs. However, as a result of the pandemic, more students and employees are using videoconferencing platforms to learn and work remotely. As such, having a decent webcam is becoming more of a priority for customers. Now it's time for laptop companies to face the music: we want better webcams.

According to Twitter leaker @Dylandkt, Apple heard us loud and clear. The FaceTime cameras on the next MacBooks will reportedly get a much-needed 1080p upgrade.

According to Apple Insider, Apple's next set of Mac releases will be the revamped 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro, citing a June 9 supply-chain report that estimates the models will arrive in Q3 of 2021.

Dylandkt also recently revealed that the upcoming colorful MacBook Air will feature the M2 chip. As usual, take this rumor with a grain of salt. Dylandkt accurately predicted that the iPad Pro will sport an M1 chip, but his track record is too brief to determine reliability.

Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!