MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop gets $250 price drop at Best Buy

Whispers continue to surround the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop's release date and price. And as result, retailers like Best Buy are offers huge discounts on the latest MacBook Pro.

Currently, Best Buy has the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch on sale for $1,049. That's $250 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for configuration of the MacBook Pro. It's also $175 cheaper than Amazon's price. What's more, this MacBook deal bundles in a free year of Apple TV Plus (a $30 value).

It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen yet.

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro 13-inch gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. For a limited time, it's $250 off at Best Buy. Even better, it's bundles with one year of Apple TV+ for free. View Deal

The MacBook Pro 13-inch is one of the best laptops you can buy, and for all the right reasons. It's the perfect combination of style, speed, and long battery life.

The Apple laptop on sale at Best Buy packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display and is powered by a 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. There's also a fast 256GB SSD on board for transferring and storing files.

In our MacBook Pro review, we were impressed by its lasting battery life, colorful display, and powerful speakers. Although we thought the bezels could have been slimmer, the MacBook Pro's agile performance earned it an overall rating of 4 out 5 stars.

Design-wise, the MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop's solid unibody aluminum chassis affords it an elegant appeal. And the 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina Display is one of the best we've seen on any laptop.Whether you're a creative professional editing images or videos or just streaming video, you'll appreciate the stellar picture.

Overall, the MacBook Pro is a solid choice if style and performance are at the top of your laptop features wish list.