M1 MacBook Pro now £100 off in this epic limited-time deal

It may look identical to previous generations, but everything under the hood of the new M1 MacBook Pro is anything but. And now, this 5-star rated ultraportable powerhouse is down to its lowest ever price.

Right now at Amazon , you can save £110 and get one for just £1,189. If you missed this deal, fear not as you can buy one for just three quid more at Currys PC World .

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,299 now £1,189 @ Amazon

Apple’s first foray into the world of ARM architecture is truly m1ndblowing — striking a strong balance between pure power and lengthy battery life. In a real generational step, CPU speed is up to 2.8x and GPU speed is up 5x over the previous model, all running on a worry-free 20-hour battery life.View Deal

Now, when writing these deals normally, I base whether they are good off the hive mind of the Laptop Mag team and their reviews. And with that in mind, the M1 MacBook Pro picked up a perfect score and the highly coveted Editor’s Choice award.

But this one is different. Because not only am I saying you should buy one based on Sherri’s seal of approval, but I actually own one myself and can’t recommend it enough.

The performance across all of my creative pro tasks, like video editing in Final Cut Pro and some more graphically intense edits on Photoshop, has been nothing short of stellar. It has seriously sped up my workload while equally maintaining insanely long battery life. Seriously, I can edit and render 4K video for hours on the battery with zero worries about my system dying.

So long as you don’t have a deep hatred for the Touchbar (for me, it’s hit and miss), then this is a great choice for prosumers on-the-go, made even better at this lower price.