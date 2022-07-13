Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel falls to $189 in Prime Day exclusive

Logitech's G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PC and Xbox adds realism to car racing games. And for Prime Day, the Logitech G920 gets a steep discount at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Logitech G920 Driving Force for just $189. That's $110 off its normal price of $299 — its biggest discount of the year. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this steering wheel. In fact, it undercuts Logitech's current direct price by $10.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. It features floor Pedals, real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a leather steering wheel Cover. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.

Logitech's G920 Driving Force is one of the best racing wheels for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Logitech G920 features dual-motor force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and hand-stitched leather steering wheel. What's more, adjustable floor pedals let you accelerate, brake and change gears.

Simply put, Logitech G920 makes you feel like you're driving an actual car.

Although we didn't take it for a spin, Logitech G920 reviews rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Feedback from satisfied Amazon customers praise the steering wheel's solid build quality, excellent feedback and customization options. More importantly, owners love the realism it brings to driving simulators like Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7,

So whether you want to get the most out of our favorite racing games or surprise someone special, the Logitech G920 won't disappoint.

Prime Day 2022 ends July 13 and we're tracking the best deals at Amazon and its competitors.

