Live
Microsoft event live blog: Latest updates on Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2 and more
Find out everything announced at Microsoft's big September event
Microsoft is gearing up for its big virtual event taking place on September 22, and a slew of long-rumored Surface devices are expected to finally be unveiled. If the main image of Microsoft's event is anything to go by, the tech giant may offer a first look at the Surface Pro 8 or a new Surface Pro X.
Microsoft may have a few more devices up its sleeve other than updates to its 2-in-1 tablets. Rumor has it the company's Surface Duo 2 smartphone will launch before the end of the year, while hints of an updated version of the Surface Laptop and Surface Book have been spotted. Whatever the case, it won't be long until we find out.
Kicking off later today on Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST, you can watch the virtual event via a livestream over on Microsoft's event page. You can also head over to Microsoft's official YouTube channel to get a look at everything announced.
Want to watch along with us? We'll update you on the latest Surface product announcements as it happens during the livestream. For all the latest updates, we've got you covered.
Will the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 make an appearance? The company's first unique dual-screen smartphone/tablet hybrid made waves when it was first announced back in early 2020, and while it's only been around for just over a year, many are hoping the Microsoft Surface Duo will get a much-needed upgrade.
The good news is all signs are pointing to an updated Surface Duo 2, and it's expected to be unveiled at Microsoft's upcoming event seeing as the original launched on September 10 last year.
While we twiddle our thumbs in the lead-up to the event, check out everything you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.
We still have a while to go until Microsoft kicks off its event, but the company wants us to know that "excitement is in the air," and it's apparently due to Wi-Fi. In the post from Microsoft Surface on Twitter, we also see the tagline "join us to see what's next."
As for "what's next," it's almost a certainty we'll be getting a sneak peek at the long-awaited Microsoft Surface 8. We expected Microsoft to launch a Surface Pro 8 earlier this year, barring any further delays (possibly caused by the coronavirus). However, October 2020 came and went without any signs of a Surface Pro 8, and instead, we got the Surface Pro 7+ for business users.
According to a recent leak, the Surface Pro 8 is expected to boast an Intel 11th Gen CPU, Thunderbolt support, replaceable SSDs, and a 13-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and narrow bezels. What's more, the leak claims the Surface Pro 8 will be priced from $799.
Excitement is in the air (thanks to the Wi-Fi). Join us for the #MicrosoftEvent September 22nd.
